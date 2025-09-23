Software Engineer compensation in United States at Citadel ranges from $405K per year for L1 to $608K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $525K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$405K
$307K
$6.6K
$91K
L2
$427K
$275K
$0
$152K
L3
$542K
$286K
$12K
$244K
L4
$469K
$241K
$0
$228K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
