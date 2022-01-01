Company Directory
Ramp
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ramp Salaries

Ramp's salary ranges from $76,380 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $595,400 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ramp. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Ramp logo
+$45K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
New Grad Software Engineer $186K
Software Engineer $299K
Senior Software Engineer $409K
Staff Software Engineer $595K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $189K

UX Designer

Web Designer

Recruiter
Median $135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Product Manager
Median $275K
Marketing
Median $200K

Product Marketing Manager

Business Operations
$149K
Business Analyst
$261K
Customer Service
$76.4K
Data Scientist
$161K
Human Resources
$333K
Sales
$258K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$291K
Software Engineering Manager
$269K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ramp, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ramp is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $595,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ramp is $259,416.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ramp

Related Companies

  • Citadel
  • Brex
  • Two Sigma
  • Chime
  • Old Mission
  • See all companies →

Other Resources