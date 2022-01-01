Company Directory
Chewy Salaries

Chewy's salary ranges from $41,392 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $557,200 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chewy. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Intelligence Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

Software Engineering Manager
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
Product Designer
Median $170K

UX Designer

Financial Analyst
Median $140K
Programme Manager
Median $219K
Technical Program Manager
Median $260K
Business Analyst
Median $170K
Marketing
Median $296K
Project Manager
Median $202K
Data Analyst
Median $157K
Business Operations Manager
Median $128K
Human Resources
Median $200K
Marketing Operations
Median $61.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $230K
Business Operations
$112K
Business Development
$487K
Customer Service
$41.4K
Data Science Manager
$557K
Product Design Manager
$201K
Recruiter
Median $172K
Sales
$145K
Solution Architect
$251K

Data Architect

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Chewy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chewy is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $557,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chewy is $204,651.

