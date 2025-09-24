Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Bosch Global ranges from €67.6K per year for EG12 to €76.8K per year for SL4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €88.8K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
EG12
€67.6K
€65.1K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.7K
€69.1K
€0
€8.6K
EG14
€83.7K
€80.9K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
€90.5K
€89.3K
€0
€1.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
