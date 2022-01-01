Company Directory
Celonis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Celonis Salaries

Celonis's salary ranges from $42,346 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $205,800 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Celonis. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC1 $69.5K
IC2 $102K
IC3 $120K
IC4 $160K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $150K
Sales Engineer
Median $170K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Business Analyst
Median $42.3K
Management Consultant
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $178K
Product Designer
Median $94.3K
Customer Service
$181K
Customer Success
$201K
Data Science Manager
$89.5K
Data Scientist
$89.1K
Financial Analyst
$63.8K
Human Resources
$206K
Marketing
$88.6K
Marketing Operations
$90.5K
Partner Manager
$131K
Program Manager
$164K
Project Manager
$159K
Sales
$115K
Solution Architect
$94.5K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Celonis is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celonis is $125,214.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Celonis

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • Contentful
  • GFT Group
  • Personio
  • See all companies →

Other Resources