Hardware Engineer compensation in Germany at Bosch Global ranges from €81K per year for EG12 to €98.9K per year for EG16. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €100K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
EG12
€81K
€75.6K
€0
€5.4K
EG13
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG14
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG15
€97.7K
€88.6K
€0
€9.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title