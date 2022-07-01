BlueHalo Salaries

Company Directory
BlueHalo's salary ranges from $110,129 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $246,225 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueHalo. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $203K
Product Designer
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Technical Program Manager
$246K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueHalo is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueHalo is $161,500.

