Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Salaries

Avery Dennison's salary ranges from $21,720 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $155,817 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avery Dennison. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $103K
Business Analyst
Median $81K
Data Science Manager
$48.1K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
Data Scientist
$85.8K
Financial Analyst
$21.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$156K
The highest paying role reported at Avery Dennison is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avery Dennison is $83,402.

