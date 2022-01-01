Company Directory
Arrowstreet Capital
Arrowstreet Capital Salaries

Arrowstreet Capital's salary ranges from $128,520 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $381,900 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arrowstreet Capital. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $200K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$314K
Project Manager
$129K

Software Engineering Manager
$382K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Arrowstreet Capital is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $381,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrowstreet Capital is $256,780.

