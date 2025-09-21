Company Directory
Alloy
Alloy Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at Alloy totals $173K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alloy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/21/2025

Alloy
Senior Product Manager
Total per annum
$173K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$173K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Alloy?

$160K

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Alloy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Alloy in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of $108,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alloy for the Product Manager role in Canada is $108,480.

