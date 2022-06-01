Company Directory
Aisera
Aisera Salaries

Aisera's salary ranges from $31,032 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $283,575 for a Programme Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aisera. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$164K
Product Manager
$226K
Programme Manager
$284K

Sales
$186K
Sales Engineer
$281K
Software Engineer
$31K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Aisera is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $283,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aisera is $206,163.

Other Resources