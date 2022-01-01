Company Directory
League
League Salaries

League's salary ranges from $68,665 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $150,750 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of League. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
E3 $80.8K
E4 $147K
E5 $146K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $120K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K

Business Development
$68.7K
Copywriter
$70.9K
Legal
$144K
Product Designer
$116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$151K
The highest paying role reported at League is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at League is $132,102.

