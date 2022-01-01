Company Directory
Airtable
Airtable Salaries

Airtable's salary ranges from $112,700 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the low-end to $755,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airtable. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC3 $223K
IC4 $279K
IC5 $471K
IC6 $682K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $230K
Product Manager
Median $255K

UX Researcher
Median $423K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $755K
Data Scientist
Median $315K
Marketing Operations
Median $172K
Business Operations
$388K
Business Analyst
$162K
Customer Service
$113K
Customer Success
$114K
Human Resources
$116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$332K
Marketing
$191K
Product Design Manager
$609K
Recruiter
$166K
Sales Engineer
$165K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$362K
Solution Architect
$288K
Technical Programme Manager
$470K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airtable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Airtable is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $755,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtable is $278,523.

