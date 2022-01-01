Company Directory
Notion
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Notion Salaries

Notion's salary ranges from $69,964 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $531,500 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Notion. Last updated: 10/23/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $231K
L3 $382K
L4 $532K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $186K
Product Designer
Median $440K

Product Manager
Median $395K
Sales
Median $230K
Accountant
$90.5K
Business Operations Manager
$226K
Business Analyst
$196K
Go-To-Market Engineer
$289K
Human Resources
$70K
Marketing
$175K
Program Manager
$187K
Recruiter
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K
Total Rewards
$186K
UX Researcher
$170K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Notion, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Notion is Software Engineer at the L4 level with a yearly total compensation of $531,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Notion is $202,475.

