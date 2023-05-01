Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
RxSense
Εργάζεστε εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την RxSense που μπορεί να είναι χρήσιμο για άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές συνέντευξης, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα κλπ).
    • Σχετικά με

    RxSense is a healthcare technology company that offers cloud-based enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration, claims processing, and analytics. It serves pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and new industry entrants. RxSense also provides low-priced prescription drugs to consumers through its SingleCare prescription savings services, utilizing its platform and direct contracts with major pharmacies. The company aims to improve healthcare transparency and access to affordable medications for millions of Americans.

    https://rxsense.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2015
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    351
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στα Εισερχόμενά σας

    Εγγραφείτε σε επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λάβετε την ανάλυση των λεπτομερειών αποζημίωσης μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και ισχύουν η Πολιτική Απορρήτου και οι Όροι Παροχής Υπηρεσιών ισχύουν.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την RxSense

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι