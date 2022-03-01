Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
CSS
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

CSS Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της CSS κυμαίνεται από $3,007 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $328,350 για έναν Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT) στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της CSS. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $236K
Διευθυντής Επιχειρηματικών Λειτουργιών
$166K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$3K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$328K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$99.5K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην CSS είναι Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT) at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $328,350. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην CSS είναι $165,825.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την CSS

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Accion Labs
  • PDT Partners
  • Citadel
  • Jane Street
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι