Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
BlueVine
BlueVine Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της BlueVine κυμαίνεται από $100,890 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Αναλυτής Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $270,000 για έναν Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της BlueVine. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
Median $270K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$101K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$114K

Μάρκετινγκ
$149K
Διευθυντής Συνεργατών
$259K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
Median $151K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$199K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$141K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$264K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην BlueVine είναι Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $270,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην BlueVine είναι $151,000.

