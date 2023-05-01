Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Aemetis
    Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company that focuses on developing and commercializing negative carbon intensity products and technologies. It operates through three segments and produces and sells ethanol, animal feed, high-grade alcohol, hand sanitizer, and biodiesel. The company also researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. It sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners. Aemetis was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

    http://www.aemetis.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2006
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    167
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $250M-$500M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

