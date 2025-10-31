Unternehmensverzeichnis
Stockly
Stockly Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in France bei Stockly beläuft sich auf €55.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Stocklys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Stockly
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Gesamt pro Jahr
€55.4K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
€55.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
0-1 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Stockly?
Block logo
+€50.7K
Robinhood logo
+€77.8K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Stockly in France liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €66,482. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Stockly für die Position Software-Ingenieur in France beträgt €55,350.

