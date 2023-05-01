Unternehmensverzeichnis
IMMI
    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    Website
    1961
    Gründungsjahr
    3,001
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $1B-$10B
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

