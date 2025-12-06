Unternehmensverzeichnis
Illumina
Illumina Unternehmensanalyst Gehälter

Die Unternehmensanalyst-Vergütung in United States bei Illumina reicht von $132K pro year für P3 bis $175K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $190K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Illuminas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Entry Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Intermediate Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior Business Analyst
$132K
$110K
$15K
$7.3K
P4
Staff Business Analyst
$175K
$141K
$22.5K
$11.9K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Illumina unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Unternehmensanalyst Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensanalyst bei Illumina in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $211,250. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Illumina für die Position Unternehmensanalyst in United States beträgt $169,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

