Health Catalyst Gehälter

Health Catalysts Gehaltsbereich reicht von $63,680 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Technischer Programmmanager am unteren Ende bis $182,000 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Health Catalyst. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/17/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $128K
Produktmanager
Median $143K
Datenwissenschaftler
Median $126K

Unternehmensanalyst
$83.6K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Projektmanager
Median $120K
Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $182K
Technischer Programmmanager
$63.7K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Health Catalyst ist Software-Engineering-Manager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $182,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Health Catalyst beträgt $120,000.

Weitere Ressourcen