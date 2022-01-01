Bentley Systems Gehälter

Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bentley Systems's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $8,861 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Technischer Redakteur am unteren Ende bis $112,435 für einen Software Engineering Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Bentley Systems. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack-Softwareingenieur

Vertrieb
Median $100K
Kundenservice
$49K

Data Scientist
$90.5K
Unternehmensberater
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$25.5K
Produktdesigner
$64.3K
Produktmanager
$99.2K
Projektmanager
$108K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$112K
Technischer Redakteur
$8.9K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Bentley Systems gemeldet wurde, ist Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $112,435. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Bentley Systems gemeldet wurde, beträgt $88,740.

Andere Ressourcen