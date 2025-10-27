Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Genesys reicht von $92.4K pro year für L1 bis $181K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $140K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Genesyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$92.4K
$90.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
$118K
$112K
$0
$6.3K
L3
$140K
$128K
$2.9K
$8.8K
L4
$186K
$163K
$0
$23.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
