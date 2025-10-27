Unternehmensverzeichnis
Genesys
Genesys Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Genesys reicht von $92.4K pro year für L1 bis $181K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $140K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Genesyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$92.4K
$90.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
Software Engineer
$118K
$112K
$0
$6.3K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$128K
$2.9K
$8.8K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$186K
$163K
$0
$23.1K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Genesys?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Genesys in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $237,300. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Genesys für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $136,600.

Weitere Ressourcen