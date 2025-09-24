Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ericsson
Ericsson Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Die Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütung in Canada bei Ericsson reicht von CA$142K pro year für JS6 bis CA$157K pro year für JS7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$158K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ericssons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
JS4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS6
CA$142K
CA$127K
CA$1.8K
CA$13.1K
JS7
CA$157K
CA$147K
CA$0
CA$9.5K
CA$225K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Enthaltene Titel

Cloud-Architekt

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei Ericsson in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$177,873. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ericsson für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in Canada beträgt CA$158,035.

