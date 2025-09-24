Die Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütung in Canada bei Ericsson reicht von CA$142K pro year für JS6 bis CA$157K pro year für JS7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$158K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ericssons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
JS4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS6
CA$142K
CA$127K
CA$1.8K
CA$13.1K
JS7
CA$157K
CA$147K
CA$0
CA$9.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen