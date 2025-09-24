Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Sweden bei Ericsson reicht von SEK 425K pro year für JS4 bis SEK 942K pro year für JS8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Sweden beläuft sich auf SEK 689K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ericssons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
JS4
SEK 425K
SEK 425K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 524K
SEK 511K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 651K
SEK 639K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 695K
SEK 694K
SEK 807.7
SEK 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
