Ericsson
Ericsson Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Sweden bei Ericsson reicht von SEK 425K pro year für JS4 bis SEK 942K pro year für JS8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Sweden beläuft sich auf SEK 689K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ericssons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
JS4
(Einstiegslevel)
SEK 425K
SEK 425K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 524K
SEK 511K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 651K
SEK 639K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 695K
SEK 694K
SEK 807.7
SEK 0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ericsson?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Netzwerkingenieur

Forschungswissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Ericsson in Sweden liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von SEK 942,253. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ericsson für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Sweden beträgt SEK 688,580.

