Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei DRW reicht von $203K pro year für L2 bis $387K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $259K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für DRWs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
