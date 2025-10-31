Unternehmensverzeichnis
DRW
DRW Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei DRW reicht von $203K pro year für L2 bis $387K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $259K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für DRWs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
(Einstiegslevel)
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei DRW in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $387,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei DRW für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $233,000.

