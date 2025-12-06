Unternehmensverzeichnis
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei Dell Technologies reicht von $191K pro year für M8 bis $275K pro year für E1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $360K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
M7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M8
$191K
$166K
$10.9K
$14.6K
M9
Senior Manager
$236K
$187K
$22K
$26.9K
M10
Director
$339K
$229K
$59.3K
$49.8K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Dell Technologies in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $488,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Dell Technologies für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $262,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

