Dell Technologies
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner-Gehälter

Dell Technologies Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Dell Technologies reicht von $115K pro year für L5 bis $213K pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $130K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Designer I
L5
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Product Designer II
L6
$113K
$109K
$714
$3.4K
Senior Product Designer
L7
$157K
$143K
$4.3K
$10K
Principal Designer
L8
$157K
$141K
$5.8K
$10K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

UX-Designer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Dell Technologies in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $221,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Dell Technologies für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $130,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

