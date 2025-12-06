Die Elektroingenieur-Vergütung in Taiwan bei Dell Technologies reicht von NT$1.43M pro year für L6 bis NT$2.94M pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Taiwan beläuft sich auf NT$2.71M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$46.7K
$46.7K
$0
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$96.2K
$89.1K
$176
$6.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/electrical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.