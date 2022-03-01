Unternehmensverzeichnis
CSS Gehälter

CSSs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $3,007 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Kundenservice am unteren Ende bis $328,350 für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von CSS. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/19/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $236K
Manager für Geschäftsabläufe
$166K
Kundenservice
$3K

Informationstechnologe (IT)
$328K
Technischer Programmmanager
$99.5K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei CSS ist Informationstechnologe (IT) at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $328,350. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CSS beträgt $165,825.

