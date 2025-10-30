Unternehmensverzeichnis
Creditas
Creditas Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Brazil bei Creditas beläuft sich auf R$262K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Creditass Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Creditas
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Gesamt pro Jahr
R$262K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
R$262K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Creditas?
Block logo
+R$320K
Robinhood logo
+R$491K
Stripe logo
+R$110K
Datadog logo
+R$193K
Verily logo
+R$121K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Creditas in Brazil liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von R$317,958. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Creditas für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Brazil beträgt R$239,644.

Weitere Ressourcen