ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Gehälter

ConocoPhillipss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $80,000 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $402,000 für einen Geschäftsentwicklung am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von ConocoPhillips. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $80K
Buchhalter
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
Business-Analyst
$88.8K
Geschäftsentwicklung
$402K
Chemieingenieur
$121K
Datenwissenschaftler
$287K
Finanzanalyst
$174K
Geologieingenieur
$275K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$279K
Produktmanager
$127K
Technischer Programmmanager
$212K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei ConocoPhillips ist Geschäftsentwicklung at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $402,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ConocoPhillips beträgt $150,499.

