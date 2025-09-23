Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citadel
Citadel Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Citadel reicht von $405K pro year für L1 bis $608K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $525K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
$405K
$307K
$6.6K
$91K
L2
$427K
$275K
$0
$152K
L3
$542K
$286K
$12K
$244K
L4
$469K
$241K
$0
$228K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citadel?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Produktions-Softwareentwickler

Site Reliability Engineer

Systemingenieur

Quantitativer Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Citadel in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $875,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Citadel für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $500,000.

Weitere Ressourcen