Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Citadel reicht von $405K pro year für L1 bis $608K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $525K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$405K
$307K
$6.6K
$91K
L2
$427K
$275K
$0
$152K
L3
$542K
$286K
$12K
$244K
L4
$469K
$241K
$0
$228K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
