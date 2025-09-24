Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global
Bosch Global Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Bosch Global reicht von €81K pro year für EG12 bis €98.9K pro year für EG16. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €100K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EG12
€81K
€75.6K
€0
€5.4K
EG13
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG14
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG15
€97.7K
€88.6K
€0
€9.1K
€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

Enthaltene Titel

ASIC-Ingenieur

FAQ

Bosch Global in Germany میں Hardware-Ingenieur کے لیے سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا پیکیج سالانہ کل معاوضہ €121,100 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Bosch Global میں Hardware-Ingenieur کردار in Germany کے لیے رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ €101,143 ہے۔

