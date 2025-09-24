Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global
Bosch Global Data-Science-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Data-Science-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei Bosch Global beläuft sich auf €111K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an.

Bosch Global
Senior Manager
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€111K
Stufe
SL1
Grundgehalt
€111K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
12 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

€142K

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Data-Science-Manager bei Bosch Global in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €136,372. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bosch Global für die Position Data-Science-Manager in Germany beträgt €111,359.

