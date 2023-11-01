Unternehmensverzeichnis
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Gehälter

Barcelona Supercomputing Centers Gehaltsbereich reicht von $30,726 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Datenwissenschaftler am unteren Ende bis $85,341 für einen Technischer Programmmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/17/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $35.2K

Wissenschaftler

KI-Forscher

Hardware-Ingenieur
Median $35.1K
Datenwissenschaftler
Median $30.7K

Technischer Programmmanager
$85.3K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Barcelona Supercomputing Center ist Technischer Programmmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $85,341. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Barcelona Supercomputing Center beträgt $35,117.

