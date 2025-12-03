Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ansys
Ansys Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Ansys reicht von $98.7K pro year für P1 bis $150K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $136K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Einstiegslevel)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

33%

JAHR 1

33%

JAHR 2

33%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Production Software-Entwickler

Wissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Ansys in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $167,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ansys für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $136,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

