Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Ansys reicht von $98.7K pro year für P1 bis $150K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $136K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
33%
JAHR 1
33%
JAHR 2
33%
JAHR 3
Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
