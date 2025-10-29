Virksomhedsoversigt
Xero
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Xero Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in New Zealand hos Xero spænder fra NZ$88.2K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til NZ$186K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New Zealand udgør i alt NZ$141K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Xero's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
NZ$88.2K
NZ$84K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$120K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.8K
NZ$378.7
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$166K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+NZ$98.9K
Robinhood logo
+NZ$152K
Stripe logo
+NZ$34.1K
Datadog logo
+NZ$59.7K
Verily logo
+NZ$37.5K
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Xero er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Xero in New Zealand ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på NZ$185,778. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Xero for Softwareingeniør rollen in New Zealand er NZ$141,173.

