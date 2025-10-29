Softwareingeniør kompensation in New Zealand hos Xero spænder fra NZ$88.2K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til NZ$186K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New Zealand udgør i alt NZ$141K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Xero's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$88.2K
NZ$84K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$120K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.8K
NZ$378.7
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$166K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Xero er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
