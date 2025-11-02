Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Workday spænder fra $139K pr. year for P1 til $579K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $265K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Workday's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$139K
$120K
$12.7K
$7.2K
P2
$165K
$135K
$21.2K
$8.8K
P3
$222K
$165K
$46.8K
$9.3K
P4
$294K
$205K
$70.6K
$18.1K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Workday er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
