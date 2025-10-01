Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos VMware spænder fra $155K pr. year for P1 til $601K pr. year for Senior Staff Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $255K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for VMware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
MTS 1
$155K
$124K
$14.6K
$15.7K
MTS 2
$196K
$151K
$36.5K
$8.1K
MTS 3
$213K
$167K
$34.9K
$11.1K
Senior MTS
$265K
$197K
$46.4K
$21K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos VMware er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
