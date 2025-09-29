Virksomhedsoversigt
Swift Navigation
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder Lønninger

Swift Navigation Produktleder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in United States hos Swift Navigation udgør i alt $183K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Swift Navigation's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Swift Navigation
Senior Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per år
$183K
Niveau
L6
Grundløn
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$22.5K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Swift Navigation?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Swift Navigation in United StatesProduktleder职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$222,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Swift Navigation in United StatesProduktleder职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$170,000。

