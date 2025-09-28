Virksomhedsoversigt
Qualtrics
Software Engineering Leder kompensation in United States hos Qualtrics spænder fra $342K pr. year for Associate Manager til $382K pr. year for Senior Director of Engineering. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $415K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Qualtrics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Manager
$342K
$202K
$126K
$14.4K
Manager
$424K
$240K
$154K
$30.4K
Senior Manager
$281K
$176K
$81.3K
$24K
Director of Engineering
$372K
$214K
$92.3K
$65.5K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Qualtrics er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Engineering Leder tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Leder at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $648,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the Software Engineering Leder role in United States is $345,138.

Andre ressourcer