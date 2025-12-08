Virksomhedsoversigt
Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos PNC spænder fra $76K pr. year for C1 til $146K pr. year for C4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $86.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PNC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$76K
$73.5K
$909
$1.6K
C2
Software Engineer
$90.8K
$90.1K
$0
$703
C3
Senior Software Engineer
$97.5K
$95.7K
$0
$1.9K
C4
Principal Software Engineer
$146K
$135K
$4.2K
$6.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos PNC?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Site Reliability Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos PNC in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $145,847. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos PNC for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $85,800.

