Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos PNC spænder fra $76K pr. year for C1 til $146K pr. year for C4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $86.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PNC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
$76K
$73.5K
$909
$1.6K
C2
$90.8K
$90.1K
$0
$703
C3
$97.5K
$95.7K
$0
$1.9K
C4
$146K
$135K
$4.2K
$6.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling
