Personetics
Personetics Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Israel hos Personetics udgør i alt ₪227K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Personetics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Personetics
Software Engineer
Givatayim, TA, Israel
Total per år
₪227K
Niveau
Entry
Grundløn
₪227K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Personetics?
Block logo
+₪199K
Robinhood logo
+₪305K
Stripe logo
+₪68.5K
Datadog logo
+₪120K
Verily logo
+₪75.4K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Personetics in Israel ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₪366,343. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Personetics for Softwareingeniør rollen in Israel er ₪226,504.

