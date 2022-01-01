Virksomhedsoversigt
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Lønninger

Lutron Electronics's løn spænder fra $59,292 i samlet kompensation om året for en Salg i den lave ende til $130,650 for en Produktdesigner i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Lutron Electronics. Sidst opdateret: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $107K

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Forretningsanalytiker
$117K
Data Scientist
$116K

Elektroteknisk Ingeniør
$91.8K
Hardware Ingeniør
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Maskiningeniør
$112K
Produktdesigner
$131K
Salg
$59.3K
OSS

The highest paying role reported at Lutron Electronics is Produktdesigner at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lutron Electronics is $106,500.

