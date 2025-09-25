Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in United States hos Intapp udgør i alt $108K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intapp's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Intapp
Associate UX Designer
Austin, TX
Total per år
$108K
Niveau
1
Grundløn
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$6.5K
Bonus
$6.5K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Intapp?

$160K

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Intapp er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Intapp in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $174,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Intapp for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $108,000.

