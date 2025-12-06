Virksomhedsoversigt
Illumina
Illumina Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Illumina spænder fra $105K pr. year for P1 til $249K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $193K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Illumina's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Entry Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
Intermediate Software Engineer
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Illumina er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Illumina in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $253,400. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Illumina for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $205,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.