Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos HighLevel udgør i alt ₹40.9K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HighLevel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
HighLevel
Software Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per år
₹40.9K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
₹31.5K
Stock (/yr)
₹9.4K
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos HighLevel?

₹160K

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos HighLevel in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹56,885. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos HighLevel for Software Ingeniør rollen in India er ₹36,556.

