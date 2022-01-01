Virksomhedsoversigt
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Lønninger

Health Catalyst's løn spænder fra $63,680 i samlet kompensation om året for en Teknisk programmanager i den lave ende til $182,000 for en Softwareingeniørmanager i den høje ende. Sidst opdateret: 11/17/2025

Softwareingeniør
Median $128K
Produktmanager
Median $143K
Dataanalytiker
Median $126K

Forretningsanalytiker
$83.6K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Projektmanager
Median $120K
Softwareingeniørmanager
Median $182K
Teknisk programmanager
$63.7K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Health Catalyst er Softwareingeniørmanager med en årlig samlet kompensation på $182,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Health Catalyst er $120,000.

Andre ressourcer